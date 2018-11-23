39 more analogue selfies…

…all done late evening to keep up the daily drawing habit/obsession, and all drawn with bent-nib fude pens, great for both strong blocks of shady ink and fine lines for hatching… (Many of these have been posted to this fun group of fellow self-sketchers)

 

 

 

…and 168 others from the past few years!

 

 

Enthusiastic daily sketcher based in Bath Uk
5 Responses to 39 more analogue selfies…

  1. Jim says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Deeply disturbing. You do realise that Google’s Deep Mind algorithms can now identify you everywhere?

  2. Francesca Odell says:
    November 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Brilliant Ed. They are so good!

  3. miatagrrl says:
    November 24, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Fantastic — the many faces of Ed!

    – Tina

