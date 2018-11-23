39 more analogue selfies…

…all done late evening to keep up the daily drawing habit/obsession, and all drawn with bent-nib fude pens, great for both strong blocks of shady ink and fine lines for hatching… (Many of these have been posted to this fun group of fellow self-sketchers)
…and 168 others from the past few years!
Deeply disturbing. You do realise that Google’s Deep Mind algorithms can now identify you everywhere?
Brilliant Ed. They are so good!
Fantastic — the many faces of Ed!
And mostly so sullen!